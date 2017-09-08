Missouri faces competition spike against South Carolina

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock made his first collegiate start two years ago as a freshman against South Carolina. (AP)

The junior will once again face the Gamecocks on Saturday, with both teams coming off season-opening wins - and South Carolina starting emerging standout Jake Bentley at quarterback.

Lock threw for 136 yards in his first start two years ago against South Carolina, but he showed how far he's come last week while setting a Missouri single-game record with 521 yards passing in a 72-43 win over Missouri State.

The junior will face a steep competition spike in the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the Gamecocks, who were led by Bentley in a 35-28 win over North Carolina State last week.

