Salvation Army holds hygiene product drive for millions affected by hurricanes

Members of the Salvation Army in Kansas City are collecting hygiene products with some of them going to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The hygiene drive began at about 6 a.m. at the Emergency Disaster Services Building on E Truman Road.

Some of the items collected will be sent to Hurricane Irma victims while others are spread to areas affected by other disasters like Hurricane Harvey. KCTV5 news reporter Jessica Reyes can’t stress enough how important it is to give something back to the people affected by the storm.

As a Miami, FL native, her parents are attempting to evacuate the area but even that appears to be very difficult.

Reyes’ parents were unable to secure a flight out of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Meyers, Orlando or Tampa, but finally got tickets to fly out of Destin. Traffic from Miami to Destin was at a standstill as they made the trip north.

Reyes’ childhood home in southern Miami, and everything her parents have worked for has been boarded up, joining millions of other houses in the area.

Families across the state have packed what they can of their lives into cars as they escape the storm, but many will still need help.

The Salvation Army drive in Kansas City will go on until 6 p.m. on Friday.

