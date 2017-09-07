Local organization working with families hit by Irma in the Domi - KCTV5

Local organization working with families hit by Irma in the Dominican Republic

Melissa Velazquez Melissa Velazquez
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A local organization is working with families that have been hit by Irma in the Dominican Republic. 

The group says the scope of the damage has been extensive. 

Unbound sponsors families in 19 countries where residents have incomes and living situations just about unheard of here in the United States.

In many of the countries Unbound serves, natural disasters are far more frequent than in the US - and the impact much longer lasting.

An Unbound social worker shot video today on the Dominican Republic's northern coast.

The group says says almost 7,000 people have been displaced, more than 2,000 homes damaged or destroyed - in part because many of their houses aren't what we might consider a house.

"For our families, it doesn't take a Category 5 for the roof to fly off," said Melissa Velazquez. 

The Unbound project director spoke to KCTV5 by phone from her home in the Dominican Republic. 

She says Irma's impact is just a slice of what they deal with: 77 tropical storms and 40,000 people displaced so far this year. 

