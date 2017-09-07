Concordia, Belleville standoffs end; KCK murder suspect remains on the run

Another picture of Zachary Barnes where his tattoos can be seen. (Via KWCH)

Two standoffs in north-central Kansas Thursday afternoon ended with a KCK murder suspect still on the run.

The Republic Co. Sheriff's Office said the events began unfolding Thursday morning, with they received an arrest warrant for Zachary Barnes, 24, who was believed to be at a home in Scandia.

Barnes was wanted for an August 30 homicide in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City, Kansas police department confirmed this and said, "The marshals are assisting in locating one of our homicide suspects and are working with local authorities in Belleville and Concordia, KS."

The Sheriff's Office said, when they went to execute the warrant, Barnes was able to get away. Another person at the home was taken into custody.

In the early afternoon hours, the sheriff's office received a tip Barnes was a home near 18th and G streets in Belleville. SWAT teams, KHP and other agencies assisted in surrounding the home and schools were advised to go into lockdown as a precaution.

As that response was unfolding, NCK Today reports authorities in Concordia received information Barnes was at a home in their community. Law enforcement teams focused on a house on 6th street and advised Concordia schools to go on lockdown as well.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., law enforcement determined Barnes was not at the home in Belleville.

In a news release, the Republic Co. Sheriff's Office stressed that no shots were fired during either response in their county and there were no hostages or injuries.

Concordia schools superintendent Quentin Breese told 13 NEWS law enforcement advised him at 5:50 p.m. that they could send their students home. He said officers stationed themselves around the buildings to ensure students could safely get to their parents or board the school bus. He said he was told officers believed Barnes had left the area, traveling south.

Barnes is described as a white man, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 160 lbs., brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees him should call local authorities.

