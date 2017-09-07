One critical injury following rollover wreck in Spring Hill - KCTV5

One critical injury following rollover wreck in Spring Hill

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -

One person suffered critical injuries following a rollover wreck in Spring Hill. 

The wreck happened on northbound 169 and 215th Street. 

It was a single vehicle that was involved in the wreck. 

