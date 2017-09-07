Mike Darby’s children see father’s suspected killer in court for first time

Inside and outside the courtroom, there were tears from Mike Darby’s son and daughter, Brian and Alison.

Today was the first time they saw his suspected killer, Fredrick Scott, face to face.

Scott walked into court Thursday afternoon facing two counts of first-degree murder.

For Mike Darby’s family, however, it won’t be enough.

“I got to see the guy that destroyed my life,” said Brian Darby. “I've cried because I've been hurt before. I've cried because I was sad, but this is cries because I'm angry. I am furious.”

Scott is not charged with Mike Darby’s murder, although prosecutors call him a suspect in that one and two others.

“It needs to come to the rightful conclusion,” said Brian Darby. “We want justice. This was, I tried to brace myself, but this was horrible.”

In court, the first two rows were filled with family and friends who were there to support the Darby family.

Their plea in the middle of it all remains the same.

“There's just nothing that prepares you for a day like today and it literally makes your heart stop beating,” said Alison Boddicker. “We just keep praying for justice and we keep praying for tips and leads.”

Scott’s next court date is set for October 23 at 10 a.m.

