Restored B-29 on display at New Century Air Center

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress that landed at New Century Air Center on Thursday is one of only two that was restored to flying condition.

Though many military service members served in WWII from the cockpit of such a plane, few veterans get the chance to fly in one nowadays. However, today's B-29 had two special passengers aboard.

It was an exciting day for 96-year-old retired United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Max Deweese. He was part of the invasion at Guadalcanal, the first U.S. land effort in WWII to defeat the Japanese.

"I had one of the most pleasant experiences of my life,” he said. “I flew in a B-29 from Jeff City to Olathe. I am elated. I'm surprised that I can keep my feet on the ground."

He wasn't the only one.

Iwo Jima survivor Ed Boswell, who is 90 years old, was also on board.

"Never thought I'd be able to fly in one,” he said.

Boswell remembers the aircraft during the war.

"I used to watch them when I was on Guam during the war, coming back from Japan all shot up,” he recalled. "It's a reminder of what this world is about and maybe it'll have some kind of effect on preventing war in the future."

The Commemorative Air Force's iconic B-29 bomber made its way into the New Century Air Center with roaring engines.

Aircraft Commander, Steve Zimmerman calls it a flying museum.

He said he was used mostly in the '40s and '50s. "This is not 'the' aircraft that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, but it is the same type of aircraft."

The B-29, along with several other aircraft, will be on display there all weekend.

Visitors can tour the B-29 cockpit. They can even purchase rides in the planes for $500 to $2,000.

TODAY AT 4: This is one of only 2 Boeing B-29s restored to flying condition. & it touched down today w/ two special passengers aboard @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/egpWTuaSxY — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) September 7, 2017

Hitching a ride so I can get a front row spot for the Boeing B-29 Superfortresses landing! #Fifi #CAF @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/SZ8S47GhZ3 — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) September 7, 2017

I'm not sure which is better! ??‍???? pic.twitter.com/LjxUoO5ABG — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) September 7, 2017

