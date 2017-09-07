Kansas City to pursue new Amazon HQ2 project

Kansas City has announced its intentions to aggressively pursue the newly announced Amazon HQ2 project.

Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a second headquarters in North America. Dubbed "HQ2," the facility will cost at least $5 billion to construct and operate and will employ as many as 50,000 workers.

In a news release, the city said it has "multiple sites" that could host the development.

“Kansas City has a great workforce and an excellent cost of living that would be attractive to any national company,” said City Manager Troy Schulte. “Add in our tech and Smart City infrastructure, plus jazz, fountains, BBQ and a thriving creative scene, and we think Amazon will take a good look at KC.”

Schulte added that he's directed city staff to start planning potential bids across Kansas City.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James also said the city will "compete" for the location.

