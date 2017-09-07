12-year-old girl saves cousin, then drowns at Georgia lake

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old Georgia girl saved her cousin's life before she and another cousin drowned in a lake.

News outlets report A'Jada McGuire was at a family reunion in West Point on Sunday when she jumped into a lake to rescue her 12-year-old twin cousins, who had begun struggling. She was able to hand one cousin up to her uncle before she and the other twin were swept under by the current.

Troup County dive teams recovered the bodies three hours later.

McGuire's father, Isiah Thomas, described his daughter as the "perfect child." Family members said A'Jada was active at school and preparing to take college prep classes.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of McGuire and Carlton Woodall.

