Tom Martin joined the KCTV5 News team in September 2017 as a sports anchor and reporter.

A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Tom spent the past two years as a sports anchor and reporter with WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY covering the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Sabres.

Previously, he worked at KATC-TV in Lafayette, LA where he covered the Ragin' Cajuns, LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints/Pelicans.

His first on-air experience was at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, MO where he won an Emmy for Best Sports Story. Since then, Tom has also won multiple AP awards for Best Sportscast.

He is a native of Houston, TX and finds just enough time to golf, binge-watch Netflix and listen to music his parents have never heard of.