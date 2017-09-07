Announcement of new chicken plant in Tonganoxie has locals up in arms

As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting at East 38th Street and South Benton Avenue.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting at East 38th Street and South Benton Avenue.More >
Aerial images released by the Dutch Defense Ministry show scenes of utter devastation on the island of St. Maarten in the aftermath of a direct hit by Category 5 Hurricane Irma.More >
Aerial images released by the Dutch Defense Ministry show scenes of utter devastation on the island of St. Maarten in the aftermath of a direct hit by Category 5 Hurricane Irma.More >
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >
People in Tonganoxie are still upset about the announcement a Tyson chicken plant will be coming to town.More >
People in Tonganoxie are still upset about the announcement a Tyson chicken plant will be coming to town.More >
Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds Wednesday night, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm.More >
Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds Wednesday night, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm.More >