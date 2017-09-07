Announcement of new chicken plant in Tonganoxie has locals up in arms

People in Tonganoxie are still upset about the announcement of a new chicken-processing plant coming to town. (KCTV5)

People in Tonganoxie are still upset about the announcement of a new chicken-processing plant coming to town.

Tyson Foods plans to invest $320 million in the plant that will employ 1,600 people. The company plans to build the plant outside the town of 5,300 people about 30 miles west of Kansas City.

Tyson President and CEO Tom Hayes said the new plant will help the company meet a growing demand for fresh chicken. The plant will be able to process up to 1.25 million birds a week and is expected to open in mid-2019.

The company and state officials expect the plant's payroll, its payments to farmers and its purchases of grain and utilities to total $150 million a year.

On Thursday, frustrated residents took their concerns to the county level and spoke to three Leavenworth County commissioners.

For these homeowners, the possibility of leaving the town they planned to stay in forever is not an easy choice.

"To say that I am sick is an understatement. I did not realize it was the magnitude that it was when the announcement came out," Lindsey Blancarte said.

Public comment, which started the meeting, lasted more than 90 minutes and all focused on the frustration residents have over the announcement of a $300 million chicken processing plant coming to town.

After voicing their opinions on Tuesday to city council members, citizens begging for change came to the next level.

“My life, as well as the lives of the people in this room and the people in our community, has been in a tailspin since the announcement was made by Gov. Brownback and Doug Ramsey of Tyson that they intend to build this chicken plant in our community,” frustrated resident Jarret Pruitt said.

People are not happy about the NDA signed. "You sold out soul to #Tyson chicken." pic.twitter.com/1uN7F6QeVE — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) September 7, 2017

“We do not have room in our school system to accommodate the children of 1,600 employees all at one time,” said Cecilia Pruitt, who lives in Tonganoxie.

“To be the most productive for what you guys are trying to achieve would be the protest petition,” Councilman and County Commission Chairman Doug Smith said.

That petition would have to be filed after the series of town hall meetings the county plans for the next several weeks.

Although the overarching issue is the plant itself, people have raised concerns about schooling, infrastructure, zoning and air and water quality.

Smith says this not a final deal, but to the people of the small town outside Kansas City, KS, it feels that way.

The multi-national company already has plants in five Kansas cities. They want to break ground on this plant in less than 90 days.

