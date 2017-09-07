Police arrest 2nd man in shooting at Lawrence motel that left 1 dead

Tyrone Carvin, of Kansas City, KS was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa. (Wyandotte County Jail)

Police in Lawrence, KS have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and two others hurt at a local motel.

Officers arrested the second man Friday in Kansas City, MO on a probable cause warrant for first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to the incident.

Tyrone Carvin, of Kansas City, KS was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa. The shooting happened Saturday at a Motel 6 in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carvin faces three other felony charges after two men were injured. Carvin also suffered a gunshot wound but was treated and released and is being held in Douglas County on $1 million bond.

Police have released few other details about the shooting.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

An attorney appointed for Carvin did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

