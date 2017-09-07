Chief Greene to retire from Independence Fire Department after 30 years

Greene has served with the department since 1987 and took over as chief in 2014. (Facebook/Independence Fire Department)

Independence City Manager Zack Walker announced Thursday that John Greene, Chief of the Independence Fire Department will retire.

Greene has served with the department since 1987 and took over as chief in 2014.

“For 30 years, Chief Greene has served the people of Independence and his leadership has been an invaluable asset as we’ve worked to share with the public the importance of our first responders,” Walker said. “Firefighters do more than fight fires, they respond to what is often our worst day imaginable. Chief Greene has ensured that every citizen, every visitor to this City, has had first responders that were well trained and well organized when we need them most.”

Greene’s last day in office will be Dec. 25.

During his time with the department, Greene was named the Harry S Truman Firefighter of the Year twice, in 1998 and 2006. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Missouri Fire Chiefs, Western Missouri Fire Chiefs, Heart of America Fire Chiefs and the Independence Chamber of Commerce.

“I have had the great fortune of serving this community for my entire career,” Greene said. “Two of the things I am most proud of is my work on the Joint Labor/Management Initiative ‘Addressing Cancer in the Fire Service,’ and the opportunity I have had to participate in negotiations while promoting good relationships between the City and Firefighters Local 781.”

There are currently nearly 200 firefighters and 10 fire stations in Independence. In 2016, the department responded to more than 20,000 calls, more than half of which were medical calls.

“I am proud of the men and women who serve this city in the IFD,” Greene said. “They are the reason we successfully passed the second Fire Safety Tax, citizens understand the heart our firefighters put into their service every day.”

The City will begin the nationwide recruitment process in the fall of 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.