Better Homes & Gardens KC Homes raises $15,000 to build tiny homes for homeless vets

The 240-square-foot tiny homes come fully equipped with a full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. (KCTV5)

The 240-square-foot tiny homes come fully equipped with a full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. (KCTV5)

The 240-square-foot tiny homes come fully equipped with a full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. (KCTV5)

The goal of the Veterans Community Project is to help those who fought for the United States, fight homelessness. (KCTV5)

A tiny project is making a big impact for veterans living in the Kansas City area.

Fifty homes will be built only for veterans as part of a tiny house community in Kansas City.

The goal of the Veterans Community Project is to help those who fought for the United States, fight homelessness.

It’s part of a much bigger project, and the community and several organizations are stepping up to help.

On Thursday, Better Homes and Gardens realtors in Kansas City raised the first $15,000 for the project, and for realtor Aaron Crossley, the project hits close to home.

“It’s very special because we’re taking care of our own,” Crossley said. “As a veteran, it’s been one of the hardest things, watching one of my fellow companions, my fellow veterans fall down the wayside.”

The 240-square-foot tiny homes come fully equipped with a full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Some will even have the option to have a front or back porch.

The co-founder of the project, Bryan Meyer, says they also plan to build tiny homes big enough for veterans who have families.

“The whole idea is to bring somebody off the street, give them a hand up and back on their feet and ultimately get them permanently housed,” Meyer said. “This is kind of the dream. This is the end goal.”

People will be able to tour one of the tiny homes Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

So far, only 10 of the 50 homes have been built.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.