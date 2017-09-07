Gas prices remain high but show positive signs several days after Harvey

The average price of gas in Kansas City is $2.54. That’s down a penny from Wednesday but up 13-cents from the week before. (KCTV5)

Kansas City drivers are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump after prices shot up after Hurricane Harvey.

But, relief is on the way with refineries and pipelines coming back online in Texas.

“I assume an Eric Greitens or Sam Brownback can afford gas, I’m just worried about working class people,” Alex Williams said. “Can they afford gas right now?”

The average price of gas in Kansas City is $2.54. That’s down a penny from Wednesday but up 13-cents from the week before.

AAA says the worst should be over for the Kansas City area and that people should start to see prices recede, especially since the change over to the less expensive winter blend is coming soon.

“I’m not going to complain too much about this now but if it goes back in that direction I’m going to complain,” Greg Maynard said.

“I don’t think there’s anything we can do about it but I don’t think it’s going to get any better,” Robin Landers said.

When asked if they were looking at it as a gas tank half empty, Landers said, “Pretty much. For now.”

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.62, up 17-cents from the previous week.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.