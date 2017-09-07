U2 in Kansas City: What you need to know before heading to Arrowhead Stadium

U2 will stop in Kansas City as part of their 30th-anniversary celebration of "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017." (AP)

The excitement is building among U2 fans as one of the biggest concerts of the year comes to Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday.

The legendary Irish rock group will stop in Kansas City as part of their 30th-anniversary celebration of "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017."

Here's what you need to know before attending the concert.

Schedule

Parking gates at the Truman Sports Complex will open at 2 p.m. The gates of Arrowhead Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. with singer/songwriter Beck opening for the group.

Tickets

Tickets to the show are still available and can be found on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $35 to more than $600.

Bags

Select bags will be allowed inside the stadium. To see a list of what can and can not be brought into the stadium, click here.

Parking

Parking for the event will cost $30 if purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/parking or $40 on the day of the event.

History

The show will be the group’s third visit to iconic Arrowhead Stadium, with their first visit being the ZOO TV Tour on Oct. 18, 1992, and most recently, the PopMart Tour hitting the Arrowhead stage on May 19, 1997.

The show will mark the 50th concert or music festival in Arrowhead Stadium history and will be the 10th concert date for the stadium since 2011.

“U2 is widely recognized as one of the best stadium shows worldwide,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events LLC President Mark Donovan said. “We are proud to be able to host one of the biggest music events of the year and welcome the return of U2 to Arrowhead for their third show, 20 years after their last visit.”

