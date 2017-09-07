Expect traffic delays during I-470 crossover project until Nov. 2018

The work stretches from east of the Cedar Creek bridge to west of the Little Blue River bridge near View High Drive. (KCTV5)

Drivers who use Interstate 470 in Independence can expect their commutes to take a bit longer, but there is some good news.

The interstate will be reduced to two lanes during the day, and overnight it will be down to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation continues to build traffic cross overs.

Since there are so many cars on the road during the day, MoDOT has decided to move the I-470 crossover build to a nighttime operation.

Officials say the project will not be completed until November 2018.

