One dead following double shooting near 38th, Benton

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Police are investigating a double shooting at East 38th Street and South Benton Avenue. (KCTV5) Police are investigating a double shooting at East 38th Street and South Benton Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a double shooting at East 38th Street and South Benton Avenue. 

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found both victims inside a vehicle.

The driver, a black man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a black woman in her 30s, had a gunshot wound in her leg and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses tell police they saw a white vehicle flee the scene after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

