Court records detail search for evidence in Fredrick Scott case

Unsealed court records show investigators are searching for electronic evidence to possibly help prosecute a suspected serial killer.

Fredrick Scott is charged with killing two men and is a suspect in the murders of three other men on or near the Indian Creek Trail.

Investigators filed a search warrant to preserve Scott's Facebook page at the time of the murders. Analysts are also scouring through his cell phone, internet history and emails.

They applied for a search warrant to examine his activity to see who he spoke to, his whereabouts and possible frame of mind in the time leading up to five murders that occurred from August 2016 to August of this year in Kansas City.

Scott is charged with killing Steven Gibbons on Aug. 13. He is accused of following Gibbons off a city bus then shooting him in the back of the head in the middle of the day on a city street.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence connected Scott to Gibbons’ murder and the death of John Palmer, who was killed on Aug. 19, 2016 along the Indian Creek Trail near Bannister Road and Lydia. Palmer was shot multiple times including in his back.

Officers asked for a full forensic examination of Scott's cell phone.

Police say Scott had it in his hand during his arrest on August 17th near Red Bridge and Askew.

A forensic examiner found nine cloud based data sources on Scott’s phone that are being reviewed for possible evidence including location information that could place Scott’s phone near the homicide scenes.

Detectives also searched a duplex off Bridge Manor Drive twice.

They believe Scott lived there off and on.

They searched the backyard once at night and again during daylight hours. According to court records, officers found a handgun that Scott told officers he used to shoot Gibbons as well as multiple shell casings.

Anyone with information can call 816-474-TIPS.

