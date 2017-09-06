KCK firefighter suffers minor injuries while battling fire - KCTV5

KCK firefighter suffers minor injuries while battling fire

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas City, KS firefighter was injured while battling a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at 1500 N. 17th Street. 

Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted the firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.