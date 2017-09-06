One of Kansas City’s public libraries is back open after renovations

The Kansas City Public Library Southeast branch location hadn’t been updated in nearly 20 years.

Now, a new chapter has began. After a month of renovations, the library is back in operation and looks a little different than it did before.

“Oh it’s real nice,” said library guest, Ernest Brown.

The library received new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. There are also new conference and study rooms, as well as new computers, something Brown said he’s excited about.

“More room, bigger computers, faster computers. It’s real nice,” said Brown.

The library also added 5,000 new books to its existing collection – and they can be checked out on the new self-checkout machine.

According to Library Spokeswoman, Courtney Lewis, it’s important for libraries to reflect the need of their communities.

“We are here for the people. We serve as a doorway to knowledge for all, and we want to make sure that when people walk through that doorway, they’re finding what they want,” Lewis said.

The library still plans to add more furniture, computers as well as spruce up the children’s area over the next month.

As for Brown, he’s looking forward to using the library more often.

“Instead of twice a week, I’m looking forward to going every day. Computers, read, there are many different things up here to do,” Brown said.

The library has one more phase to undergo.

This includes making a permanent location for the Kansas City Library’s Teen Digital Media Lab.

It will give teenagers an opportunity to work with computer tools and software to learn coding, audio engineering, robotics and more.