KCI ordinance moves to full council after 2nd committee selects Edgemoor Infrastructure

A procurement selection committee has chosen a proposer to recommend to the City Council to design, build and finance KCI’s new terminal. (KCTV5)

A second procurement selection committee has recommended Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC as the preferred development team to design, build and finance the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The recommendation now moves the decision to the full city council.

Committee members say they recommend Edgemoor as the best overall proposer due to its experience with high-profile airport projects nationwide, its collaborative approach to the design process, and a plan that would deliver the terminal at the best price.

City officials said the Edgemoor proposal had the lowest cost and stands to gain the smallest profit of all the proposals.

Project financing would paid back with airport revenue, with no funds coming from the city’s general fund. The city will continue to own the airport.

The firm was initially recommended by a procurement committee on Sept. 6.

“We’d like to thank all four teams that participated in the city’s procurement process,” said City Manager Troy Schulte. “We really dug into the details during multiple days of evaluations. We are recommending the best proposal to build a world-class terminal that will serve the City for many years to come.”



City officials said Edgemoor’s proposal is committed to creating a terminal that improves on KCI’s convenience for travelers and meets the city’s strong requirements for local involvement. Additionally, they say the Edgemoor team has a proven record for paying prevailing wages, partnering on workforce development, complying with M/WBE goals and including sustainable practices.



The Edgemoor has more than $60 billion in aviation projects at 27 airports. The team's proposal also has the flexibility to fill out its team with additional local companies, city officials said.

The City Council may be asked to vote to accept the recommended proposer. That would be followed by the negotiation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the preferred proposer and require a vote by the City Council.



Separately, the City Council has authorized a ballot question for the Nov. 7 election that will ask voters for approval to proceed with the terminal development project.

A “yes” vote, with a simple majority, would provide approval to demolish existing terminals as needed, and approval for construction of a new single terminal to serve the airport.

Burns and McDonnell had an aggressive ad campaign centered around civic pride - dubbing its design, construction and finance collaboration the "KCI HOMETOWN Team."

Then, just this week, it raised concerns about potential conflict of interest involving Edgemoor and the selection committee's outside counsel.

Burns and McDonnell Senior VP would *not say if the company intends to *fight the committee's decision.

"We are just heartbroken that we developed this concept and brought this proposal to the city, and the city then chose to select an out-of-town firm to take it to the next step," said Ron Coker, the senior vice president of Burns and McDonnell.

