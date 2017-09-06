Kansas City named best city for soccer fans in 2017

Kansas City took home top honors, beating out cities such as Orlando, FL, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. (KCTV5)

As teams dive into their quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, one website is taking a look at which United States city boasts the best soccer fans.

The personal-finance website WalletHub.com recently released its report titled, 2017 Best Cities for Soccer Fans, and supporters in Kansas City, MO can celebrate another win.

WalletHub says they looked 63 different metrics in 300 cities with at least on college or professional soccer team across six different divisions. The metrics ranged from minimum season-ticket prices to stadium accessibility and number of championships.

Kansas City earned the top rank for its National Women’s Soccer League team, FC Kansas City, second for its Major League Soccer team, Sporting Kansas City and seventh for its National American Soccer League team, Swope Park Rangers.

FC Kansas City saw their name scattered throughout the report as they boast the lowest minimum season tickets price for a team in the NWSL, a spot in the top five for the most engaged fans in the league and a spot in the top five for the league’s best-performing team.

Sporting KC earned a top five spot for the most engaged fans in the MLS.

Dover, DE earned the lowest spot in the report.

To see the full report, click here.

