Man charged after 3 women kidnapped in Johnson County, KS

Marcell Mayo, 51, of Kansas City, MO has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary of a dwelling and four counts of robbery. (Johnson County Jail)

Authorities in Johnson County have arrested and charged a man after they say he kidnapped three women in May.

Marcell Mayo, 51, of Kansas City, MO has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary of a dwelling and four counts of robbery.

Mayo was charged on Friday and then arrested on Tuesday.

Court documents say the crimes happened between May 19 and May 27. Each crime took place in Johnson County.

Mayo is being held on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.