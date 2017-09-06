Explosion, fire reported near Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion in Shawnee

Crews were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to a small utility building just north of the ice center located at 19900 Johnson Drive. (KCTV5)

Firefighters are on the scene after an explosion and fire near the Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion.

Crews were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to a small utility building just north of the ice center located at 19900 Johnson Drive.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No damage was reported to the ice rink.

Several competitive ice skaters arrived for practice as fire crews battled the flames. They were surprised to see police officers and firefighters at the rink.

Competitive ice skating season is about to begin and the skaters say every practice counts.

