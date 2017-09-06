Police: Man hit during random shooting near 55th, Park - KCTV5

Police: Man hit during random shooting near 55th, Park

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is hurt after being shot in what police are saying was a random act of violence.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 55th Street and Park Avenue.

The man says he was in his car when another vehicle approached him from behind. He waved at the vehicle to go around, but when it did, someone in the car began shooting at him.

After being shot the man drove to a nearby gas station and called the police.

The people in the other vehicle drove away.

Police believe the shooting was random and the victim says he does not know the people who shot him.

The man was hurt but is expected to okay.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

