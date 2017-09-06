Disturbance at Kansas prison draws multiple agencies

Officials say all inmates at the Norton Correctional Facility have been secured. (File photo. KCTV5)

The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate disturbance that occurred at a state prison in western Kansas has been brought under control.

Officials say all inmates at the Norton Correctional Facility have been secured.

Two staff members received minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

The incident started about 9:30 p.m.

Norton City Administrator Chad Buckley said all of the town's firetrucks and his entire police department responded to the scene to assist corrections officials.

The Norton prison housed 848 inmates as of Friday, with another 125 at a satellite unit in Stockton, to the east. Most of the inmates are either "low" medium-security inmates or minimum-security inmates. The prison is about 320 miles west of Kansas City.

Officials are investigating what started the incident.

The state saw multiple inmate disturbances in recent months at its maximum-security prison in El Dorado in southern Kansas.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.