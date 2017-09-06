Riot reported at Norton Correctional Facility - KCTV5

Riot reported at Norton Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections confirms that a riot occurred at the Norton Correctional Facility on Tuesday night. 

It was first reported around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The KDOC says local law enforcement agencies were on scene and no one was injured. 

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Public Employee Unit for Kansas Executive Branch Employees tweeted that buildings were burning and inmates had weapons. 

