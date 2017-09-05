Man battling for life after being stabbed on 37th, South Benton - KCTV5

Man battling for life after being stabbed on 37th, South Benton

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a life-threatening stabbing on the 3700 block of S. Benton. 

A man is in custody following the stabbing of a second man, police say.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

