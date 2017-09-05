Congress votes to honor Bob Dole with gold medal - KCTV5

Congress votes to honor Bob Dole with gold medal

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has voted to give the Congressional Gold Medal to former Sen. Bob Dole for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.

The medal represents Congress' highest expression of appreciation for distinguished contributions to the nation.

The Senate has already passed the legislation. Tuesday's voice vote approval sends the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Dole, 94, represented Kansas in the House for eight years and in the Senate for more than 27 years. He led Republicans in the Senate for more than a decade before resigning in 1996 to focus on his campaign for the presidency. That campaign ended with a loss to Bill Clinton.

Dole was seriously wounded in World War II and never regained full use of his right arm.

