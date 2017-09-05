New lawsuit filed in debate over KC Streetcar expansion

There's a new roadblock for Kansas City’s Streetcar after a lawsuit was filed against it and about 50 of its supporters.

In a recent mail-in election, voters approved the expansion of the city’s Transportation Development District, which would allow the streetcar to travel further south if approved.

Opponents are calling that election unfair and unconstitutional.

Voters approved the expansion in a special mail-in election last month to extend the street car through Midtown to UMKC.

Not everyone is on board with expansion, however.

Sherry DeJanes, a local attorney and treasurer of Be Smart KC, filed a lawsuit on behalf of four plaintiffs against Missouri and about 50 Streetcar expansion petition supporters for the election process.

She says she has a case.

“We believe it to be unconstitutional," DeJanes said. "It throws up too many barriers to many obstacles for the voting population to be able to cast their vote.”

Official ballots were sent to qualified voters and had to be notarized.

DeJanes says some of her clients are elderly and without transportation or access to the Internet.

The Streetcar’s communication direction says they have no comment. The secretary of state is also listed in the lawsuit and they also refused to comment.

About 3,500 people voted in that mail-in election.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.