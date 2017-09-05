Wreck on I-70 eastbound in Blue Springs closes three lanes - KCTV5

Wreck on I-70 eastbound in Blue Springs closes three lanes

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 70 eastbound just before 7 Highway in Blue Springs has left multiple lanes closed in the area. 

Missouri Highway Patrol says minor injuries were reported in the wreck. 

KC Scout says the scene should be cleared just after 8:30 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.