New Missouri Innovation Campus aims at delivering college degrees for half the cost, time

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is in Lee's Summit to get a closer look at a state-of-the-art building where high school and college students will get a hands-on experience in fields like computer science, engineering and health care.

The Missouri Innovation Campus is a job-skills driven program that trains people for in-demand fields and helps them earn a college degree in half the usual time - and half the cost.

The program has been around for several years but the classrooms at the new building are top notch.

The classrooms are designed to mimic the work spaces of the various job fields students can focus on from sound engineering to cyber security to nursing.

High schoolers enrolled in the program earn their Associates Degree in their last two years of high school, then move on to the University of Central Missouri at the new Lee's Summit campus housed in the same building to get their Bachelor's Degree.

"It's a program that has drawn interest from both sides of the aisle," Greitens said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.