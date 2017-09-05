Bill Self to be officially inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame on Friday

Bill Self will officially be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this week, and he says he's been working on his speech since the day he got the phone call. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

"Pretty surreal that you would actually get that phone call that you're going to be inducted to the Hall of Fame while driving down Naismith Drive. So, yeah, that was pretty special," he said.

Emotional and anxious for what's to come on Friday, Self said the magnitude of the honor is starting to set in.

"It will probably mean more to me then, then it does now," he said.

Self is one of the few active coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I've thought about ... well, wouldn't it mean more if I was retired and if I coach until 70. Well then I think it's probably a little premature, but I understand why they did it, and I'm not giving it back. I'm proud of it," he said.

Most people get into coaching for the accolades, the recognition and the championships, but Self says for him his favorite memories are about people.

"How they've done things in my life and helped me along the path more so than a big moment. But I think 2008's Mario shot is still up there pretty high," Self said.

Self found out back in April, and between then and now, he's had a chance to connect with a lot of his former players and coaches.

He says there are at least 55 players and 15 assistant coaches coming up to be there with him.

Self says he's looking forward to connecting with them after the ceremony.

