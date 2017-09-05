Median sculptures to be replaced in Roeland Park

Some sculptures in Roeland Park are starting to look a little bit worn, and the city is looking for something new. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

One median sculpture in Roeland Park is starting to look a little bit worn, and the city is looking for something new.

The metal hoops and balls near 47th Street and Roe Boulevard are starting to rust. It's part of a group of public art projects along the Roeland Park Corridor -- one of the town's most distinguishing features.

“People want a city that has art. It brings people together,” said George Schlegel, the arts commissioner for Roeland Park.

Schlegel’s group is responsible for putting the sculptures on display. Right now, they're even cataloging for an exhibit in the Smithsonian.

“It's awesome. People like the imagination of it, and they recognize some of the local artists we've featured,” Schlegel said.

Assistant City Administrator Jennifer Jones-Lacy says the city council voted last week to sell or dispose of the sculpture.

“That was the piece they decided to be retired. It was determined to be in poor condition,” she said.

Jones-Lacy says it's part of Roeland Park's attempt to re-brand and beautify the Roe Corridor.

“This is a good opportunity for us to make Roeland Park more appealing for people as they drive through,” she said.

The city also plans to move the tetrahedron sculpture to the other end of town. The city's arts council hopes sculptures will continue to be a part of what makes Roeland Park unique.

“It gives Roeland Park a meaning beyond a tree and a boulevard,” Schlegel said.

The city plans to use any proceeds from the sculpture sale toward new art in the same spot.

