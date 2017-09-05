Median sculptures to be replaced in Roeland Park

A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >
The decision follows the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels after she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
The decision follows the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels after she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >
It sounds bizarre. A tick bite one day. And then you can't eat meat for the rest of your life. But a Missouri man says that's exactly what happened to him and his doctor explained, it's becoming more common.More >
It sounds bizarre. A tick bite one day. And then you can't eat meat for the rest of your life. But a Missouri man says that's exactly what happened to him and his doctor explained, it's becoming more common.More >
Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced plans to build a $320 million poultry complex in Leavenworth County.More >
Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced plans to build a $320 million poultry complex in Leavenworth County.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing a man injuring two others during a shooting at a Motel 6.More >
Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing a man injuring two others during a shooting at a Motel 6.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Hundreds of people gathered in KC on Labor Day to send a message about raising the minimum wage and creating a union.More >
Hundreds of people gathered in KC on Labor Day to send a message about raising the minimum wage and creating a union.More >