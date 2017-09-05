Burned home in Kansas City, KS was on demolition list

Investigators are continuing to look into a fire in Kansas City, KS that has forced several people out of their home. (KCTV5)

Investigators are continuing to look into a fire in Kansas City, KS that has forced several people out of their home, now more questions are arising.

People in the neighborhood say they’ve heard multiple times that the home where the fires began was set to be demolished.

On Tuesday, the Unified Government confirmed—saying they had awarded a demolition to Harvey Brothers Wrecking on July 3rd after putting out bids for the work, they were told the estimated completion date was August 2nd. They have since put in an additional requests to have the effort expedited.

“It's very bad, my third floor is fully gone. I only have a few things like a pair of pants, couple deodorants and yeah, the damage is very bad,” Lennon Hinds said.

“It's really hard and it's not too much fire damage, but it's the water damage after the firefighters trying to put the water on the other house. But all the water came to my house and it's really bad,” Eduardo Morales said.

The three-story home had several people living inside, now their efforts are focused on cleaning up and moving forward.

This is the second time this summer the house has caught fire.

“The house was on fire like a month ago, already, the backyard. So they came and did that like a month ago, so yesterday started again, but now inside the house,” Morales said.

The people who live in the house say they plan to get things cleaned up and fixed so they can move back in. The city is waiting for a response from Harvey Brothers Wrecking to know when that demolition will take place.

