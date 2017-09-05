Kansas City police search for missing 65-year-old

Police in Kansas City are looking for a 65-year-old missing woman.

Charzet Brock was last seen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. in the area of the 2100 block of Wheeling.

Officers say she was wearing a shirt with a Jamaican flag lion.

She has dementia and suffers from seizures, according to police.

