Sticky notes left on doors asking to sell have Raytown homeowners concerned

Sticky notes asking homeowners if they want to sell their house fast have been popping up across Raytown.

And that has some concerned.

People who live in the neighborhood near 86th Terrace and Raytown Road received the yellow notes Tuesday morning.

The note asks if they want to sell their house quickly. It goes on to say they can close within a week and to call if they are interested.

People are trying to figure out if the notes are real.

One man said he called to check it out while another says he just shrugged it off.

"I was just kind of curious … like I said, they were on every door, and I didn't know if anything was going on, people trying to sell and so forth,” Todd Dillard said.

"It just don't seem right. The least they could do is knock and maybe if you wasn't home leave a note. But I just don't like this way of doing business,” Jerry Simpson said.

KCTV5 News left a message for the number listed on the flier. The voicemail says the woman works for a business we couldn’t find listed.

