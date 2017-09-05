Kansas City area first responders arrive home after search, rescue operations in Houston

Members of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District were one of several rescue teams out of the Kansas City metro area to be deployed to flood-worn Texas. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5)

Members of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District were one of several rescue teams out of the Kansas City metro area to be deployed to flood-worn Texas.

Crews arrived back in the metro early Tuesday morning and have been cleaning the boats and other equipment used.

"We were dispatched down there from the Missouri side of it. Us and Kansas City traveled together," Central Jackson County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Kirk Lair said.

The team of nearly 20 helped more than 100 people to safety.

"I would say we searched about 300 to 400 houses. Making sure the houses were clear and documenting for the city of Houston who was left there, who was gone, and who's been evacuated," Lair said.

A search that took them into flooded neighborhoods where they went house to house searching for Harvey victims.

"Some of the houses the water was up to the roof line on the houses. It varied in depth all over the place. But most of the time they were working in at least waist to chest deep water," Lair said.

Lair says many of those residents were grateful for their help.

"We had huge support from them. It helped us as well. It taught us things that we need to look at as far as things we need on a possible other deployment," he said.

Now if the request comes in, the team could be deployed to the Southeast to help with Hurricane Irma in just a few days.

