Overland Park man admits to drunken driving in deadly crash - KCTV5

Overland Park man admits to drunken driving in deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
James McAllister pleaded guilty to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office) James McAllister pleaded guilty to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) -

An Overland Park man has admitted to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a woman who worked with special needs children.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old James McAllister pleaded guilty to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device.

Authorities say McAllister ran a stop sign in May 2016, causing his sport utility vehicle to broad-side the sedan Vogel was driving. Vogel worked with special needs children as an autism instructional assistant for the Olathe school district.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 18. The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of nine years and seven months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.