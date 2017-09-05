Missouri Lottery: Someone is holding $1 million ticket - KCTV5

Missouri Lottery: Someone is holding $1 million ticket

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) -

The Missouri Lottery says someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket in suburban St. Louis that is worth $1 million.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that the ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip store on Dunn Road in north St. Louis County that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Friday. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 31, 50 and 64.

Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon says the person holding the ticket should sign the back and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize at a Lottery office in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize — Feb. 28.

