WalletHub ranks Overland Park best place to raise a family

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Overland Park beat out cities like Madison, WI, Plano, TX, Seattle, WA and Fremont, CA, for the top spot. (Opkansas.org) Overland Park beat out cities like Madison, WI, Plano, TX, Seattle, WA and Fremont, CA, for the top spot. (Opkansas.org)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

As wedding season winds down, many young families are looking for a place to put down roots in the area best suited for raising children.

Personal Finance website WalletHub.com recently released their 2017 Best & Worst Places to raise a family report and Overland Park residents have yet another thing to smile about.

The Johnson County, KS city received top marks for the entire country.

Overland Park beat out cities like Madison, WI, Plano, TX, Seattle, WA and Fremont, CA, for the top spot.

WalletHub says they made their decision by comparing data metrics ranging from housing affordability to school-system quality to share of families with young kids in the 150 most populated cities in the United States.

Overland Park ranked first in affordability and top five in health and safety and socioeconomics. The website says the city also has the lowest share of families living below the poverty line, 3.4 percent, which is 10.4 times lower than in Detroit, MI, the city with the highest at 35.5 percent.

Four other Kansas and Missouri cities made the list.

  • Kansas City, MO – 75
  • Wichita, KS – 78
  • Springfield, MO – 105
  • St. Louis, MO – 128

Birmingham, AL, was named as the worst of the reported cities to raise a family. 

To view the full report, click here.

