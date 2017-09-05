Millennials turn to Instagram when looking at places to travel

The American Society of Travel Agents says millennials are hitting the roads and the skies more often than older generations. (KCTV5)

But rather than doing cruises or working through specific agencies, they’re planning the trips on their own.

One of the big influencers on where they’ll go isn’t necessarily articles or random reviews, but social media apps like Instagram.

With so much information being shared on social media apps, it’s no surprise that Instagram has been an important aspect for travel with young people.

Grace Pritchett says a portion of why people have looked to Instagram and other apps is due to it being aspirational, mixed with a level of “FOMO” or fear of missing out.

"Knowing that people are consuming and Instagramming it and you are not experiencing it, there's kind of a thought of--well...I have to do that,” she said.

“When I see an image and it being composed in a certain way, I feel like I'm more compelled to like strive for that or kind of wanting to experience new things. So when I see something, in a different country or people traveling, it kind of makes you want to push towards traveling," Brandon Evans says.

Local groups, like VisitKC, are paying attention.

Carolyn Anderson, the organization’s social media manager noted millennials “use up to over 30 different things, websites, visitor's guide, and social media and Instagram,” when planning their travel.

“So using these things kind of affirms their decision or guides them to different directions based on what they're seeing in the feeds and directly what their friends are sharing as well," Anderson said.

Pritchett points out how cities choose to market themselves is also an important part of the equation.

“Younger generations are more about experiences, they care less about things,” she said. “If you're trying to get someone to travel to your location, you focus on the music festivals, you focus on the restaurants, you focus on the experiences they're going to have which then translates to pictures they can take with their friends or Snapchat stories or stuff like that.”

Although Instagram is expected to top word of mouth to encourage people, Anderson says thanks to Instagram, there’s a new way to spread the word.

“We have sort of a visual word of mouth in something like Instagram and people are saying this is where I've been or this is where I want to go,” said Anderson.

