Man suspected of breaking into Raytown fire station while crews raise money for charity

Authorities are looking for a man who they think stole from Raytown firefighters.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to Fire Protection District 1 located at 6020 Raytown Trafficway in regard to a burglary.

Officers say firefighters conducted a fundraising event for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 11 a.m. until just after noon. A Raytown fire employee discovered that his wallet and several other items had gone missing from his bedroom at the fire station after conducting the fundraising event.

A white man with a thin build and red facial hair was caught on surveillance footage entering and leaving the property.

The suspect was wearing a Seattle Seahawks baseball hat, white T-shirt with brown shorts. He was last seen walking south on Arlington Road toward 63rd Street.

If you have any information please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

