Man suspected of breaking into Raytown fire station while crews - KCTV5

Man suspected of breaking into Raytown fire station while crews raise money for charity

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Raytown Fire Department says a man broke into the fire station while firefighters were collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Raytown Fire Protection District/Facebook) The Raytown Fire Department says a man broke into the fire station while firefighters were collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Raytown Fire Protection District/Facebook)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are looking for a man who they think stole from Raytown firefighters.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to Fire Protection District 1 located at 6020 Raytown Trafficway in regard to a burglary.

Officers say firefighters conducted a fundraising event for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 11 a.m. until just after noon. A Raytown fire employee discovered that his wallet and several other items had gone missing from his bedroom at the fire station after conducting the fundraising event. 

A white man with a thin build and red facial hair was caught on surveillance footage entering and leaving the property.

The suspect was wearing a Seattle Seahawks baseball hat, white T-shirt with brown shorts. He was last seen walking south on Arlington Road toward 63rd Street. 

If you have any information please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.