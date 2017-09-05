Man suspected of breaking into Raytown fire station

The Raytown Fire Department says a man broke into the fire station while firefighters were collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Raytown Fire Protection District/Facebook)

Authorities are looking for a man who they think stole from Raytown firefighters.

The Raytown Fire Department says a man broke into the fire station on Monday while firefighters were collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters say the man went through their personal belongings, taking a wallet, shoes and a few other items.

If you recognize the man, contact the Raytown Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.