Protesters in Kansas City seek more pay for low-wage workers

Hundreds of protesters in both of Missouri's big cities call for higher pay and better treatment during Labor Day rallies.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 300 protesters turned out in Kansas City Monday for a "Fight for $15" rally. Many of the protesters were scheduled to work but were striking for the holiday, waving American flags and carrying placards.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several people protested outside a downtown McDonald's prior to St. Louis' annual Labor Day parade.

St. Louis enacted a $10 minimum wage in May. Kansas City voters approved a measure last month raising the city's minimum wage to $10 an hour. Both efforts were voided effective Aug. 28 by a new state law prohibiting local minimum wages above the state's $7.70.

