Olathe firefighters union: New temporary fire station leaves many unprotected

A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >
Hundreds of people gathered in KC on Labor Day to send a message about raising the minimum wage and creating a union.More >
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that had wrecked in the area of Meyer and 71 Highway southbound.More >
Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, co-founder of the First Hand Foundation, has died at the age of 59.More >
