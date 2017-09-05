Olathe fire officials: New temporary fire station leaves many unprotected

The current response time is 10 minutes. Watternbarger hopes the city will take a closer look at the plan for the temporary station. (KCTV5)

A group of firefighters will plead with Olathe city leaders to change a plan they say will leave many people unprotected.

In four weeks, the city plans to open temporary Fire Station 8, serving the growing community of western Olathe.

The new station will be located at 2400 W Dennis Avenue.

But some firefighters say the station’s temporary status won’t allow it to provide any fire protection.

Kevin Wattenbarger, the president of the Olathe Professional Firefighters Association, says Fire Station 8 will be staffed with a two-person part-time medical squad and no firefighting equipment.

Starting Oct. 1, if a fire breaks out in the area, Watternbarger says they’ll need to request help from neighboring communities.

The current response time is 10 minutes. Watternbarger hopes the city will take a closer look at the plan for the temporary station.

“We have the ability to properly staff it now,” Wattenbarger said. “We have the equipment, we have the residents, we have the personnel, all they have to do is reallocate some resources.”

Wattenbarger plans to go back to the council in two weeks if the fire station is still not properly staffed with full fire protection.

