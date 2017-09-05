Police search for suspect after man shot, killed near 89th, Troo - KCTV5

Police search for suspect after man shot, killed near 89th, Troost

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead Monday evening.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue on a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers do not have any possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a possible suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

