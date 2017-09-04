Olathe motorcycle accident claims life of driver

A motorcyclist had died following an afternoon accident in Olathe.

Olathe Police tell us that they were called to the intersection of Northgate Street and North Woodland Road for an accident involving a motorcycle.

Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling south on Northgate toward Woodland, left the roadway and struck a tree. The victim died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this accident, please call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

